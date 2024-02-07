Pakistan prepares for decisive Feb 8 vote amid tight security

Pakistan will witness one of the most crucial general elections in its history with over 128 million registered voters — half of the country’s population

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan is all set to go for the February 8 general polls amid tight security. The deadline for the political parties for electioneering ended on Tuesday midnight, the election campaigns culminated with promises of better education, employment, and economic system for the country. With just 10 hours left for the political contest to begin, Pakistan will witness one of the most crucial general elections in its history with over 128 million registered voters — half of the country’s population — to decide the fate of the nation for the next five years.

A number of candidates from different political parties and independents lost their lives while leading their election campaigns in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan as the country saw a spike in incidents of violence, while sporadic clashes between political parties occurred across the country.