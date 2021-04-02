RSS suppressing freedom of other religions and minorities: SGPC

AGENCIES / Amritsar

The SGPC, the highest body of Sikhs, has condemned the RSS for suppressing the freedom of other religions and minorities in an attempt to make the country a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

This is for the first time that the SGPC’s general house meeting has passed a resolution against the RSS. Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had spoken against it many times, seeking a ban on it. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and Akal Takht Jathedar were also present at the meeting.

Minorities being threatened

In the resolution passed at the general house meeting, the SGPC accused the RSS of threatening the minority communities by intervening in their affairs “Such attempts were made by the Mughals in the 17th century which were resisted by Sikh gurus,” it read.

In a resolution passed during its budget session on Tuesday, the SGPC accused the RSS of threatening the minority communities by intervening in their affairs. “Such attempts were made by the Mughals in the 17th century which were resisted by Sikh gurus while ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur made a supreme sacrifice for other communities,” the resolution read.

Every religion had contributed and made sacrifices for the freedom of the country and 80 per cent of them were Sikhs,the resolution pointed out.

Cautioning the central government, the SGPC said it should rein in such elements and should ensure the religious freedom of other religions