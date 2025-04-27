Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Non-Violence as India’s Core Value

Apr 27, 2025

Asserts Need to Confront Oppressors When Necessary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised that non-violence is India’s religion and a key part of its values, but so is teaching a lesson to oppressors. Speaking at an event to mark the release of the book ‘The Hindu Manifesto’ in New Delhi on Saturday,

Mr. Bhagwat said that India never harms or disrespects others, but there is no cure if someone is bent on being evil. Mr. Bhagwat asserted that nonviolence is ingrained in the nation. He added that the Gita teaches non-violence, but Arjun fought because he was confronted with people whose development could only be done this way.

