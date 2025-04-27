Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

NIA takes over Pahalgam terror attack case

Apr 27, 2025
NIA takes over Pahalgam terror attack case on MHA’s orders

AMN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun the process of formally taking over the Pahalgam terror attack case following orders from the Home Ministry. NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence.

NIA said in a statement that the teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the attack unfold at the Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir.

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the attack that has shocked the nation.

