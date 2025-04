AMN

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City today (April 26, 2025). Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Shri Joshua De Souza, who are part of the official Indian delegation, also attended the ceremony.