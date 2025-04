The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims regarding the NEET(UG) 2025 Examination. NTA advised candidates not to be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims. It also requested candidates to report such misleading information and persons who spread it on the official website of NTA until 5 PM on the 4th of next month.

