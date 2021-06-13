Rs 7,622 crore released under Samagra Shiksha scheme: Nishank

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that an amount of Seven thousand 622 crore rupees has been released to States and Union Territories. The amount was released under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the continuity of various educational initiatives.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Nishank has said, this money will be used for providing free textbooks and uniforms to students. The Minister added that the money will also be utilized for teachers’ salary, training, vocational education and digital initiatives. He said, ease of governance and ease of doing business has been the motto of the present government.