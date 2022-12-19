Royal Thai Navy warship sinks, 31 feared missing

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Royal Thai Navy warship sank in severe weather on Sunday night, leaving 31 of its crew of more than 100 sailors missing in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

The HTMS Sukhothai sank after water flooded its power controls. On Monday, authorities said, they rescued 75 sailors, but 31 were still missing in rough seas.

Search crews worked through the night to find survivors, with the operation continuing on Monday with air force assistance.

Footage shared by the Thai Navy on Twitter showed crew members wrapped in blankets and receiving treatment after they were rescued. Some were being airlifted to hospital.

The navy also announced an investigation into the cause of the disaster.