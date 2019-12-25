Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh named as Atal tunnel



Prime Minister Narendra Modi named Rohtang passageway in Himachal Pradesh as Atal Tunnel to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister said the strategic Atal tunnel will change the fortunes of this region and will help in promoting tourism in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, the tunnel has been named as a tribute to the former Prime Minister who took the historic decision of constructing this strategic tunnel. He said, after completion of the tunnel, it will provide all weather connectivity to remote areas of Lahaul and Spiti Valley and also reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 Kilometres.