25 Dec 2019
No justification for violence in the name of protest: PM Modi

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, there is no justification for violence. He said, those who damaged public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand.

Mr. Modi said that they should introspect if what they did was right. Speaking at a function organised in Lucknow on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mr Modi urged people not to pay heed to the rumours.

Mr. Modi said, giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to “save the dignity of their daughters”, was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians.

Mr. Modi said, the country is entering in the New Year with unprecedented achievements.

Referring to Article 370, Mr Modi said, it was an “old disease” and was resolved peacefully. He said, the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was also resolved peacefully.

Mr. Modi said, whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution.

Mr. Modi also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University.

The university will work as affiliating university for all government and private medical, dental, nursing and paramedical colleges in the state.

