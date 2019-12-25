FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2019 11:18:21      انڈین آواز
Ad

No new Bangladeshi migrant to get citizenship in Assam under CAA: Sonowal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Protests continue in Assam against the CAA

AGENCIES / GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has made it clear that no new Bangladeshi would able to settle in the state as per the provision of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the additional land of the tea garden areas would not be given to any outsider even as protests by various organizations continue in the state against the CAA..

In an appeal to the tea garden area people, the Chief Minister said that misinformation is being spread that lakhs of Hindu Bangladeshi would enter in the state and they would snatch away the works in tea garden areas.

Mr. Sonowal clarified that this is not based on fact and he appealed people to not pay heed to these rumours as the additional land of the tea garden areas would only be allotted to the present tea garden workers or former tea garden workers.

Meanwhile, Assam Finance Minister and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that nobody would get citizenship came after 31st December, 2014 in the country through Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a rally at Barpeta Road today, Mr. Sarma clarified that no one entered Assam illegally after 2014.

The minister said that the Act was required to give citizenship for those who came between 1972 to 2014 during Congress rule. He alleged that the Congress rule allowed them to settle in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Support of Assam people raises my confidence,’ Archer Promila Daimary

HSB / NEW DELHI Archery Asia Cup 2018 gold medallist Promila Daimary, who hails from Assam’s Udalguri vi ...

Shooting: Anjum claims hat-trick of 3P titles

HSB / Bhopal Leading Rifle and Pistol shooters continued to maintain their good form at the 63rdNational S ...

ICC Test rankings: Kohli finishes 2019 as top ranked batsman; Rahane slips to 7th

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman  in the latest ICC Test rankings i ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!