No new Bangladeshi migrant to get citizenship in Assam under CAA: Sonowal

Protests continue in Assam against the CAA

AGENCIES / GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has made it clear that no new Bangladeshi would able to settle in the state as per the provision of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the additional land of the tea garden areas would not be given to any outsider even as protests by various organizations continue in the state against the CAA..

In an appeal to the tea garden area people, the Chief Minister said that misinformation is being spread that lakhs of Hindu Bangladeshi would enter in the state and they would snatch away the works in tea garden areas.

Mr. Sonowal clarified that this is not based on fact and he appealed people to not pay heed to these rumours as the additional land of the tea garden areas would only be allotted to the present tea garden workers or former tea garden workers.

Meanwhile, Assam Finance Minister and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that nobody would get citizenship came after 31st December, 2014 in the country through Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a rally at Barpeta Road today, Mr. Sarma clarified that no one entered Assam illegally after 2014.

The minister said that the Act was required to give citizenship for those who came between 1972 to 2014 during Congress rule. He alleged that the Congress rule allowed them to settle in the state.