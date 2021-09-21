India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2021 09:31:02      انڈین آواز

Rohit stuns Hussamuddin, SSCB retains national boxing team championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image


Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 21 September; Delhi’s Rohit Mor stunned the defending champion Mohammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) to clinch the gold medal at the 5th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka on Tuesday.

With a dominating 5-0 defeat over the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and one of the strong contenders for the title in the 57kg, Rohit also earned himself a spot at the upcoming 2021 AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships.

The gold medal winners of the National Championships will represent India at the prestigious event which is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6 ,according to  official release.


Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) retained the team championship winning 12 medals, including eight gold, three silver, and one bronze. Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) (two gold, two bronze, and three silver) and Delhi (one gold, four bronze) claimed the second and third position respectively.

SSCB’s reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet, emerged champion in the 92kg as he outclassed Haryana’s Naveen Kumar by a unanimous verdict. 
Deepak (51kg), Akash (54kg), Akash (67), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg), and Narender (+92kg) were the other SSCB boxers who registered victories in their respective finals and secured gold medals. 
Deepak was adjudged Best Boxer of the Championships.

For RSPB, Varinder Singh (60kg) and Govind Sahani (48kg) claimed gold medals with identical unanimous victories. While the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Varinder defeated SSCB’s Etash Khan Muhammed, Govind got the better of Chandigarh’s Kuldeep Kumar.

Meanwhile, the seasoned boxer Assam’s Shiva Thapa successfully defended his title as he recorded an easy 5-0 win over Dalveer Singh Tomar of SSCB in 63.5kg.

Karnataka’s Nishant Dev also continued his brilliant run at the championships. He blanked Amit Kumar of Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli to win the 71kg title.

The Championships, which returned after a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw the participation of 35 States/UT Units and Boards and close to 400 boxers. 
While the gold and silver medallists from each category of the Championships will get direct entry into the national coaching camp, the two bronze medallists will take part in the selection trials where they will compete alongside the boxers representing the second team of top-3 teams of the last National Championships—SSCB, RSPB and Haryana. 
The announcement of the remaining two games for the national camp will be made on September 24 on the basis of the results of the selection trials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Aim of Indian women’s hockey team is to become best side in the world; Defender Nikki Pradhan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Nikki Pradhan, says that the main aim of the Indian women's hock ...

Rohit stuns Hussamuddin, SSCB retains national boxing team championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 21 September; Delhi’s Rohit Mor stunned the defending champion Mohammad ...

Anurag Thakur discusses promotion of sports with Sports Ministers of States

AMN Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today virtually interacted with Sports Ministers of ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz