Anurag Thakur discusses promotion of sports with Sports Ministers of States

AMN
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today virtually interacted with Sports Ministers of States and Union Territories across the country today to discuss the further promotion of sports in the country.

Following the major success of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Mr Thakur discussed with Ministers on the ways forward and how States will contribute in the mission to make India a top sporting nation. He was joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik.

Government’s flagship programs, Khelo India and Fit India was integral part of the interaction. Sports is a state subject and the overall motive of the interaction was to urge them to organize sporting events across rural and urban areas for able-bodied and para-athletes as well as play a key role in the identification of talents at grassroots level.

The promotion of school level sports and support to the School Games Federation of India was another key point of discussion. The States and UTs will also be requested to form a pool of cash awards for the athletes where both the Central and the State Governments can accumulate the funds.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Mr Thakur said, meeting with state sports ministers was held to draw a roadmap to prepare our athletes for future Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. He said, Ministers agreed to meet at least twice a year, to evaluate progress on better infrastructure.

