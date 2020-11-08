Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira & Ghogha in Gujarat will improve economic prosperity: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity in the region.

The Prime Minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flagging off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat today.

It marks a big step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, the Ro-Pax ferry service will work as a Gateway to South Gujarat and Saurashtra region.

He said, the facility will boost business and connectivity will become faster.

The Prime Minister termed this service as the ‘next generation’ transport and infrastructure for the people of Gujarat.

He said, with the introduction of the Ro-Pax service between Ghogha and Hazira today, dreams of people of Saurashtra and South Gujarat have been fulfilled and their long wait has ended.

The Prime Minister thanked people associated with it including the engineers and workers with whose efforts the facility has been developed.

He also interacted with the people who will be benefited by this service.

The Prime Minister lauded the way Gujarat realized its maritime potential in the last two decades and gave priority to port led development.

Mr Modi said, the coastal belt of Gujarat is becoming the gateway to prosperity.

He said, today, maritime business-related infrastructure and capacity building in Gujarat is going on in full swing.

He said efforts are on to strengthen the blue economy of the country.

The Prime Minister said, Government is making efforts to restart the ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej soon.

The Prime Minister also announced the renaming of the Ministry of Shipping as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Mr.Modi said, in order to reduce the expenditure on logistics, India is developing multimodal connectivity.

He said that government is trying to interconnect the infrastructure related to road, rail, air and shipping and removing the silos in the process.

He said, India is still spending more money on transportation in comparison to the other nations and the cost of logistics can be reduced through water transport.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandavia also participated in the event.