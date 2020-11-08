India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2020 09:45:49      انڈین آواز

Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira & Ghogha in Gujarat will improve economic prosperity: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity in the region.

The Prime Minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flagging off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat today.

It marks a big step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, the Ro-Pax ferry service will work as a Gateway to South Gujarat and Saurashtra region.

He said, the facility will boost business and connectivity will become faster.

The Prime Minister termed this service as the ‘next generation’ transport and infrastructure for the people of Gujarat.

He said, with the introduction of the Ro-Pax service between Ghogha and Hazira today, dreams of people of Saurashtra and South Gujarat have been fulfilled and their long wait has ended.

The Prime Minister thanked people associated with it including the engineers and workers with whose efforts the facility has been developed.

He also interacted with the people who will be benefited by this service.

The Prime Minister lauded the way Gujarat realized its maritime potential in the last two decades and gave priority to port led development.

Mr Modi said, the coastal belt of Gujarat is becoming the gateway to prosperity.

He said, today, maritime business-related infrastructure and capacity building in Gujarat is going on in full swing.

He said efforts are on to strengthen the blue economy of the country.

The Prime Minister said, Government is making efforts to restart the ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej soon.

The Prime Minister also announced the renaming of the Ministry of Shipping as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Mr.Modi said, in order to reduce the expenditure on logistics, India is developing multimodal connectivity.

He said that government is trying to interconnect the infrastructure related to road, rail, air and shipping and removing the silos in the process.

He said, India is still spending more money on transportation in comparison to the other nations and the cost of logistics can be reduced through water transport.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandavia also participated in the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Star studded field for TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

HSB/ Chandigarh Top pros of the country including Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane will be seen ...

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

خبرنامہ

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

US: جیت کے بعد جو بائیڈن کا پہلا خطاب; مفاہمت کے لیے کام کرنے کا وعدہ کیا

نو منتخب امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے ملک میں مفاہمت کے لیے کام کر ...

ملک میں کووڈاُنیس سے صحتیابی کی شرح ے92.41 فیصد ہوئی

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے صحت یابی کی شرح بہتر ہوکر 92 اعشاریہ چار ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!