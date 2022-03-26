Ritu Khanduri Bhushan elected as new Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly

AMN/ WEB DESK

Mrs. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly today. Mrs. Bhushan will be the first woman Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that women have played an important role in the formation of the Uttarakhand state.

Congress MLA Pritam Singh also congratulated Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on becoming the first woman speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Mr Singh said in the assembly that women should get 33 percent reservation in politics. Such a proposal should be passed by the State Legislative Assembly and sent to the Central Government.