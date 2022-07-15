Rishi Sunak wins most votes in second round of voting

AMN/ WEB DESK

In United Kingdom, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. According to media reports, Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior Trade Minister and bookmakers’ favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Attorney General Suella Braverman was out the race with 27 votes yesterday.

Tory MPs are aiming to whittle down the field to two by the end of next week when it will be thrown over to a postal ballot of Tory members to choose the winner, who will become Prime Minister. Now, all five remaining candidates are proceeding to the third round of voting by Tory MPs on Monday. The fourth round of voting will be held on 19th of July. Subsequently, the fifth round of voting will be held on 20th while the deadline for deciding final two candidates is 21st of this month. The result will be announced on 5th of September this year when Boris Johnson will leave office.