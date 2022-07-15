FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2022 04:39:15      انڈین آواز

Rishi Sunak wins most votes in second round of voting

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In United Kingdom, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. According to media reports, Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior Trade Minister and bookmakers’ favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Attorney General Suella Braverman was out the race with 27 votes yesterday.

Tory MPs are aiming to whittle down the field to two by the end of next week when it will be thrown over to a postal ballot of Tory members to choose the winner, who will become Prime Minister. Now, all five remaining candidates are proceeding to the third round of voting by Tory MPs on Monday. The fourth round of voting will be held on 19th of July. Subsequently, the fifth round of voting will be held on 20th while the deadline for deciding final two candidates is 21st of this month. The result will be announced on 5th of September this year when Boris Johnson will leave office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pranavi wins in style, season’s 4th title on Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Dominating the field for the third day in a row, Pranavi Urs shot 2-over 71 with four bir ...

2nd ODI: England beat India by 100 runs, level three-match series 1-1

India suffered a 100-run defeat against England in the Second One-Day International of the three-match series ...

Pranavi leads by three shots as Seher falters in the 2nd round of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 71 and with an aggregate par 138 for 36 holes,  extended lead ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart