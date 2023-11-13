इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2023 08:39:58      انڈین آواز

Retail inflation drops to 4.87 per cent in October: NSO Data

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Retail inflation for consumers has dropped to a four-month-low of 4.87 per cent in October, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

Retail inflation in September stood at 5.02 per cent. The ease in inflation is largely due to moderation in the prices of food, including vegetables, and the domestic LPG cylinder price cut.

However, the inflation in rural areas is higher as compared to urban area. As per the NSO data, rural inflation in October stood at 5.12 per cent, while it was at 4.62 per cent in urban area.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster.

During the month of October 2023, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.6% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.0% for rural and 92.0% for urban.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

ستر ممالک کے سفراء کا غزہ میں خونریزی بند کرنے کا مطالبہ

اقوام متحدہ میں دنیا بھر کے 70 سفیروں نے عالمی برادری پر زور د ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart