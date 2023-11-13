Retail inflation drops to 4.87 per cent in October: NSO Data

Retail inflation for consumers has dropped to a four-month-low of 4.87 per cent in October, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

Retail inflation in September stood at 5.02 per cent. The ease in inflation is largely due to moderation in the prices of food, including vegetables, and the domestic LPG cylinder price cut.

However, the inflation in rural areas is higher as compared to urban area. As per the NSO data, rural inflation in October stood at 5.12 per cent, while it was at 4.62 per cent in urban area.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster.

During the month of October 2023, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.6% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.0% for rural and 92.0% for urban.