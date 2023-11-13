Wonderla Holidays Achieves Record-Breaking Success

17% Revenue Growth in Q2; 1.6 million Footfalls and 22% Revenue Growth in H1.

Bengaluru – 8th November 2023: Wonderla Holidays Limited, India’s largest amusement park chain, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year.

Highlights:

· Bangalore Park recorded 2.07 lakhs footfalls, Kochi Park recorded 1.84 lakhs footfalls and Hyderabad Park recorded 1.05 lakhs footfalls.

· Double digit revenue growth across units, driven by robust footfall numbers.

· Park revenue was up by 15% compared to Q2 FY23 and recorded ARPU of Rs.1,440.

Quarter Update :

Footfalls for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, were 4.96 lakhs making a growth of 6% as against 4.70 lakhs during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Gross revenue for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2023, was Rs. 81.41 crore, marking a 17% growth compared to Rs.69.73 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

EBITDA for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, was Rs.26.65 crore, marking a 15% growth compared to Rs.23.11 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Profit after tax for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, was Rs.13.52 crore, marking a 28% growth compared to Rs.10.53 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Half yearly Update:

Footfalls for the period April – September 2023, were 15.98 lakhs making a growth of 1% as against 15.88 lakhs during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Gross revenue for the half year ended on September 30, 2023, was Rs.271.67 crore, marking a 22% growth compared to Rs.222.04 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

EBITDA for the half year ended September 30, 2023, was Rs.149.15 crore, marking a 27% growth compared to Rs.117.31 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Profit after tax for the half year ended September 30, 2023, was Rs.98 crore, marking a 31% growth compared to Rs.74.91 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Business Outlook:

Commenting on the performance during the quarter, Mr. Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director said “In the second quarter of FY 2023, our growth trajectory continues to soar. We’re delighted to report a 17% increase in gross revenue, totaling Rs.81.41 crore. This remarkable achievement in a lean season and is bolstered by the trust and enthusiasm of our visitors, with an accumulated footfall of 4.96 lakhs during the same period. Furthermore, it’s not just about the numbers; it’s about the future. Our commitment to excellence is showcased in the significant investments we’ve made in our Chennai and Bhubaneswar parks. With an investment of Rs. 146 crores in Bhubaneswar, work is progressing at full pace, and we have also commenced groundwork in Chennai after overcoming several delays. As we look ahead, our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction remains unwavering.”

About Wonderla Holidays Ltd:

Wonderla Holidays Limited is India’s largest and most popular amusement park operator. The company currently owns and operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and a resort at Bangalore named ‘Wonderla Resort’. Many of its rides are custom made and imported from reputed international suppliers, making them unique in India. Wonderla parks have been visited by over 4 crores visitors since 2000 making them the most visited amusement parks in India. Wonderla is among the top ranked amusement parks in India and Asia. For further information on Wonderla,