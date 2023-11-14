इंडियन आवाज़     14 Nov 2023 01:30:52      انڈین آواز

India International Trade Fair begin at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

Published On:

AMN

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair -2023 will begin today at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel will inaugurate the fair which will continue till 27th of this month.  The theme of the fourteen-day fair is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which emphasizes on the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being.

Over three thousand exhibitors from both India and abroad will participate in the fair. Representatives from 13 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Iran and UAE are partcipating in the event from overseas. The First five days of the Trade Fair will be reserved for business category and for the general public, it will be open from the 19th of this month. Bihar and Kerala are the Partner States while Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the Focus States.

The timings of the fair will be from 10 A.M. to 7.30 PM.  Visitors can purchase the trade fair tickets online and also from select 55 metro stations. For Divyang and Senior citizens entry into the fair will be free. 

خبرنامہ

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

ستر ممالک کے سفراء کا غزہ میں خونریزی بند کرنے کا مطالبہ

اقوام متحدہ میں دنیا بھر کے 70 سفیروں نے عالمی برادری پر زور د ...

