Anupriya Patel inaugurates 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair 2023 in New Delhi

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair -2023 was inaugurated at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. The fair will continue till 27th of this month.



Inaugurating the Trade Fair, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that the participation of over 3500 exhibitors shows the confidence of the world in India. She said, the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair will facilitate trade and investment which will further promote economic growth and development of the country.

Ms. Patel said that India is the most attractive destination for investment and the country is set to become the 3rd largest economy in the coming times. She further added, in the last 10 years, the government has made several policy interventions to create an industry environment. She said the fair will remain meaningful in creating awareness of various social issues and in providing impetus to business transactions, joint ventures, and investment opportunities in the country.



The theme of the fourteen-day fair is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which emphasizes the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being.



The first five days of the Trade Fair will be reserved for business category and it will open for the general public from the 19th of this month. Bihar and Kerala are the Partner States while Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are the Focus States. The representatives from 13 countries are also participating in the fair.



The timings of the fair will be from 10 A.M. to 7.30 PM. Visitors can purchase the tickets online and also from select 55 metro stations. Entry will be free for Divyang and Senior citizens.