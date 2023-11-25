इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2023 05:19:29      انڈین آواز

Reservation based on religion to be abolished if BJP voted to power in Telangana: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah said today, the reservations given based on religion will be abolished if BJP is voted to power. He appealed to the people of the State to elect their representative for the better future of the State and the country.
 
He said the BJP has fulfilled all its assurances including Ram Temple, abrogation of article 370 or abolishing triple talaq. He also said the SC reservation will be vertically classified by providing Madigas with their due. He clarified that the committee, proposed to be set up in this regard will speed up the process.
 
The Minister said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao has done nothing concrete for the people except engage in corruption during the past 10 years. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said the people of Telangana are ready to see off the BRS government in the 30th Assembly polls. He said all sections including youth, farmers, Dalits and backward classes are totally disappointed. He added the revenue surplus State is now reeling under debt of lakhs of crores of rupees.
 
Mr. Shah alleged that the BRS, Congress and MIM are dynastic parties and doing appeasement politics. He also assured all corruption deeds would be investigated and those responsible would be sent to jail after the BJP came to power.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

@Powered By: Logicsart