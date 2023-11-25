Reservation based on religion to be abolished if BJP voted to power in Telangana: Amit Shah

AMN

In Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah said today, the reservations given based on religion will be abolished if BJP is voted to power. He appealed to the people of the State to elect their representative for the better future of the State and the country.



He said the BJP has fulfilled all its assurances including Ram Temple, abrogation of article 370 or abolishing triple talaq. He also said the SC reservation will be vertically classified by providing Madigas with their due. He clarified that the committee, proposed to be set up in this regard will speed up the process.



The Minister said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao has done nothing concrete for the people except engage in corruption during the past 10 years. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said the people of Telangana are ready to see off the BRS government in the 30th Assembly polls. He said all sections including youth, farmers, Dalits and backward classes are totally disappointed. He added the revenue surplus State is now reeling under debt of lakhs of crores of rupees.



Mr. Shah alleged that the BRS, Congress and MIM are dynastic parties and doing appeasement politics. He also assured all corruption deeds would be investigated and those responsible would be sent to jail after the BJP came to power.