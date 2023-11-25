NIDM, TERI sign strategic partnership in disaster risk reduction

Speaking during an event on 24th Nov 2023, Friday, the Executive Director of NIDM Rajendra Ratnoo said that this partnership signifies a joint commitment to contribute to the national agenda of disaster risk reduction, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in building a resilient and safer India.



The MOU will serve as a platform to formalise the strategic partnership and facilitate research, capacity building, and training. According to NIDM currently 260 universities and institutions are part of the disaster risk reduction programme.