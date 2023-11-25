Uttrakhand: Rescue operations continue on war footing to safely evacuate 41 workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel

AMN

In Uttrakhand, rescue operations continue on a war footing to safely evacuate 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Rescue teams have decided to do vertical drilling as the process of laying an escape pipeline to safely rescue trapped workers halted once again due to a technical snag. Necessary arrangements have been made for this.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously monitoring the rescue operation. He instructed the officials to be careful and complete the rescue operation quickly. Mr. Dhami said that there will be no shortage of resources for the rescue operation.