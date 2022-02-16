FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2022 05:31:14      انڈین آواز

Renowned music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Leave a comment
Published On: By

FILE PIC

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a Mumbai hospital this morning. He was 69.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur have paid condolences at the demise of Bappi Lahiri.

President Ramnath Kovind in a tweet said Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time.

In a tweet, Mr. Naidu said that in his demise, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Mr. Naidu said that Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bappi Lahiri’s music was all encompassing, and beautifully expressed diverse emotions. He said people across generations could relate to his works and Bappi Lahiri’s lively nature will be missed by everyone.

Expressing his condolences at the demise of the singer and composer, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said his music transcended generations and was loved across the world.  

Bappi Lahiri, whose real name was Alokesh, was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years and had given many hits.

Bappi da as he was fondly called by film fraternity can be called as the father of Disco music in India.

Foot tapping music of Bappi Lahiri ruled the airwaves of India in the 70s and 80s.  

Although most of his songs were written for discotheques and dance numbers, yet to his credits, there are several melodious songs as well from a list of movies like Chalte Chalte.

Bappi Lahiri’s last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. He is survived by his wife, son Bappa and daughter Rema.

The singer’s family in an official statement today said Lahiri’s funeral will be held tomorrow after the arrival of his son Bappa Lahiri from the US.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

Leh: Kharu team wins 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women

In Leh, Kharu team won the 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women. In an exciting match in NDS Indoor Ice ...

India overwhelms South Africa 10-2 for second time in FIH Hockey Pro League

By Harpal Singh Bedi Rattled by Saturday's shock defeat to France, India pumped in all their pent up frustr ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart