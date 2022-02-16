Renowned music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

FILE PIC

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a Mumbai hospital this morning. He was 69.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur have paid condolences at the demise of Bappi Lahiri.

President Ramnath Kovind in a tweet said Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time.

In a tweet, Mr. Naidu said that in his demise, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Mr. Naidu said that Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bappi Lahiri’s music was all encompassing, and beautifully expressed diverse emotions. He said people across generations could relate to his works and Bappi Lahiri’s lively nature will be missed by everyone.

Expressing his condolences at the demise of the singer and composer, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said his music transcended generations and was loved across the world.

Bappi Lahiri, whose real name was Alokesh, was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years and had given many hits.

Bappi da as he was fondly called by film fraternity can be called as the father of Disco music in India.

Foot tapping music of Bappi Lahiri ruled the airwaves of India in the 70s and 80s.

Although most of his songs were written for discotheques and dance numbers, yet to his credits, there are several melodious songs as well from a list of movies like Chalte Chalte.

Bappi Lahiri’s last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. He is survived by his wife, son Bappa and daughter Rema.

The singer’s family in an official statement today said Lahiri’s funeral will be held tomorrow after the arrival of his son Bappa Lahiri from the US.