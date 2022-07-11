Renowned archaeologist Padmashree Enamul Haque passes away

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eminent archaeologist, historian and former Director-General of the Bangladesh National Museum Dr. Enamul Haque passed away in Dhaka yesterday. He was 85. Dr. Enamul Haque was conferred with Padma Shri for the year 2020 for his work on Bengal’s Iconography and terracotta art.

Dr. Enamul Haque was instrumental in setting up the Bangladesh National Museum. He was appointed its Director in 1973 and served as its Director-General between 1983-91. Dr Haque is credited with finding and protecting several invaluable sculptures from various archaeological sites in Bangladesh.

During his illustrious career, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2016 and the highest civilian award of Bangladesh Swadhinta Padak in 2020.

Dr. Enamul Haque was a multi-faceted personality. He was a scholar, museologist, cultural activist, freedom fighter, song-writer and TV personality. His TV programme ‘Amader Oitirjo’ or ‘Our Heritage’ brought out the rich historical past of the country to the common people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her condolence message, recalled Dr. Enamul Haque’s important role in creating world opinion in favour of the liberation of Bangladesh by visiting London and New York. She recalled Dr. Enamul’s role in establishing the Bangladesh National Museum as well as in organising Jubilee Celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The Indian High Commission at Dhaka expressed India’s condolences at the passing away of Enamul Haque, the noted historian and veteran museologist of Bangladesh.