Renowned Actress Leelavathi Avru passed away

PM Modi condoles her death

Renowned Actress of South India Leelavathi Avru passed away at a private hospital in Nelamangala.

She was 85 years old. Acted in over 600 movies including Kannada, Tamil & Telegu.

Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti, PM wrote on X