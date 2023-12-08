BJP appoints observers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to select new CMs

AMN

BJP today appointed central observes to oversee meetings of legislative parties in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to elect their leaders who will be new Chief Ministers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Member of Parliament Saroj Pandey and party general secretary Vinod Tawde will be observers in Rajasthan.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP OBC Morcha Chief K Laxman and National Secretary Asha Lakra will be observers in Madhya Pradesh. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will be observers in Chhattisgarh.