Mamata calls Mahua expulsion as BJP’s ‘classic example of retaliatory politics’

Today, I am really sad to see the attitude of the BJP party. I don’t understand how the (Lok Sabha) members could go through the 495 pages within half an hour and how all the speakers could take a decision (on what the report says) says Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

AMN

Expelled Trinamul Congress’s parliamentarian Mahua Moitra has received Solidarity and support from leaders across the board in the opposition INDIA bloc within the Lok Sabha floor and outside. But that one support she, most certainly, looked forward to came from the hills of Darjeeling where Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was camped on Friday.

“Mahua, I tell you, is a victim of the circumstances. I strongly condemn this (the expulsion) and the party completely stands with Mahua. Our party, along with our INDIA alliance partners, will fight this together. This matter opened our eyes yet again about the vindictive politics which the BJP plays. It is unfortunate for the democracy (of India),” Banerjee said at Kurseong, minutes after Moitra’s expulsion was pushed through in the Lok Sabha.