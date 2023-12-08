इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 11:12:44      انڈین آواز

Mamata calls Mahua expulsion as BJP’s ‘classic example of retaliatory politics’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Today, I am really sad to see the attitude of the BJP party. I don’t understand how the (Lok Sabha) members could go through the 495 pages within half an hour and how all the speakers could take a decision (on what the report says) says Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee.

AMN

Expelled Trinamul Congress’s parliamentarian Mahua Moitra has received Solidarity and support from leaders across the board in the opposition INDIA bloc within the Lok Sabha floor and outside. But that one support she, most certainly, looked forward to came from the hills of Darjeeling where Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was camped on Friday.

“Mahua, I tell you, is a victim of the circumstances. I strongly condemn this (the expulsion) and the party completely stands with Mahua. Our party, along with our INDIA alliance partners, will fight this together. This matter opened our eyes yet again about the vindictive politics which the BJP plays. It is unfortunate for the democracy (of India),” Banerjee said at Kurseong, minutes after Moitra’s expulsion was pushed through in the Lok Sabha.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart