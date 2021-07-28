Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt

NEWS DESK

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has said the Remdesivir drug has been moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports on 14th June last.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha today, he said this step has been taken following the low demand and increased supply.

The Minister said the demand supply position for Tocilizumab has stabilized considerably and some states are not placing orders with the company marketing Tocilizumab as per quantities allocated by the Centre.

Mr. Mandaviya said that Remdesivir is manufactured in India whereas Tocilizumab is available in India through imports only.

He said due to collective efforts of seven domestic manufacturers of Remdesivir and grant of expeditious approvals by Drug Controller General of India, the licensed manufacturing sites of Remdesivir increased from 22 in mid-April this year to 62 at present.

He said the domestic production capacity of Remdesivir increased from 38 lakh vials per month in mid- April this year to 122 lakh vials per month now.