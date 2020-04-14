Relaxations with certain conditions may be allowed after April 20

AMN

Speaking on the lockdown, The Prime Minister said, after 20th April, States which will not have hotspots or which have not allowed hotspots to come up, they could be allowed, with certain conditions, to let some important activities resume. He stated that Government will come out with extensive guidelines tomorrow on the extended lockdown. He further said, while making new guidelines, govt have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers.

The Prime Minister said, India’s fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly and people have saved the country while facing difficulties. He said, for the sake of the country, people are performing their duties like a disciplined soldier. Mr Modi said, the display of the collective strength of people is a true tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today.