4,53,289 people recovered from coronavirus
India extends lockdown till 3rd May
World’s largest postal service turns lifesaver
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,19,686
Trump claims ‘total’ power to lift lockdown
Coronavirus: UK Government not to relax lockdown this week
UK: Nurse who treated Boris Johnson ‘should be given medal’

Relaxations with certain conditions may be allowed after April 20

AMN

Speaking on the lockdown, The Prime Minister said, after 20th April, States which will not have hotspots or which have not allowed hotspots to come up, they could be allowed, with certain conditions, to let some important activities resume. He stated that Government will come out with extensive guidelines tomorrow on the extended lockdown. He further said, while making new guidelines, govt have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers.

The Prime Minister said, India’s fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly and people have saved the country while facing difficulties. He said, for the sake of the country, people are performing their duties like a disciplined soldier. Mr Modi said, the display of the collective strength of people is a true tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today.

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

