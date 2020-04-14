PM seeks people’s support on 7 fronts

AMN

The Prime Minister lauded the patience and discipline of citizens in making lockdown successful. Mr Modi said early preparedness helped the country in effective containment of infection.

He sought people’s support in seven things, including taking care of elderly, maintaining social distancing and helping poor. He also urged people to respect corona warriors – doctors, nurses, sweepers & police personnel. He appealed to citizens to be kind to their workers in their business & industry and not to terminate them in case of financial hardships.

Prime Minister said screening at airports began even before any case of COVID-19 surfaced in the country. He said, holistic and integrated approach and timely decisions have put the country in a much better position compared to most of the developed countries in terms of the number of people infected.