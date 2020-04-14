Procurement of wheat for current Rabi season to begin tomorrow

Wheat procurement by government agencies will start across the country tomorrow. Government has however imposed conditions for enforcing norms of social distancing at procurement centres to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Despite unseasonal rains and hailstorm this year, Rabi crop has recorded a bumper yield and farmers need the support of official procurement agencies to purchase their agricultural produce. The issue had come up during discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with state chief ministers, where the states informed Mr Modi on measures they have put in place to start procurement.