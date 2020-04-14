Enough stock of essential commodities in the country, assures Shah

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the people that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities. He said, no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown. In a series of tweets, the Home Minister also appealed to the affluent people to help the needy living nearby.

Praising the role of the state governments, Mr.Shah said, the way all the state governments are working with the central government is truly praiseworthy. He said, we have to intensify the coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need.

The home minister said the contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is very touching.