India extends lockdown till 3rd May

AMN

The Government has decided to extend lockdown till 3rd of May. Addressing the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, stakeholders including states and people have favoured extension of lockdown.

Mr. Modi said, tight vigil will be kept on all hotspots and containment zones and strict implementation of the lockdown will be ensured in coming days so that the virus does not spread to new areas. He added all districts, localities and states will be closely monitored over its performance with respect to implementation of lockdown norms and management of hotspots, till 20th April.

The Prime Minister said, after 20th April, States which will not have hotspots or which have not allowed hotspots to come up, they could be allowed, with certain conditions, to let some important activities resume. He stated that Government will come out with extensive guidelines tomorrow on the extended lockdown. He further said, while making new guidelines, govt have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers.

The Prime Minister said, India’s fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly and people have saved the country while facing difficulties. He said, for the sake of the country, people are performing their duties like a disciplined soldier. Mr Modi said, the display of the collective strength of people is a true tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the lockdown, the Prime Minister said, it has proved to be effective in containment of COVID-19. He lauded the patience and discipline of citizens in making lockdown successful. Mr Modi said early preparedness helped the country in effective containment of infection. He sought cooperation of citizens on 7 points during the ongoing lockdown.

He also urged people to respect corona warriors – doctors, nurses, sweepers & police personnel. He appealed to citizens to be kind to their workers in their business & industry and not to terminate them in case of financial hardships.

Prime Minister said screening at airports began even before any case of COVID-19 surfaced in the country. He said, holistic and integrated approach and timely decisions have put the country in a much better position compared to most of the developed countries in terms of the number of people infected.

