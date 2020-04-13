Visa of stranded foreigners in India due to COVID-19 extended

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government of India has extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till the 30th of this month. Many foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown announced on the 24th of last month to curb the spread of COVID-19. Home Ministry said the regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of such foreign nationals whose visas have expired or will be expiring during 1st of February to 30th of April, will be extended till 30th of this month on gratis basis, after making online application by the foreigner.