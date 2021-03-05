Regular high level interactions between India, Sweden reflect strong commitment on both sides: Secy (West), MEA

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven held wide ranging discussions today during the India-Sweden Virtual Summit. Briefing media, Secretary (West) External Affairs Ministry Vikas Swarup said this was the fifth interaction between the leaders since 2015. Mr Swarup said, the regular high level interactions between the two countries reflect the strong commitment on both sides for deepening the multi faceted partnership.

During the Summit, both leaders emphasized that the longstanding close relations between India and Sweden are based on the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to work for multilateralism, rules based international order, counter terrorism, peace and security. Mr Swarup said, this partnership is rooted in common values intensifying collaboration in innovation, research and development, clean technologies, trade and investment, and cooperation in meeting global challenges like climate change.

Prime Minister Modi expressed concern at the violent attack in Sweden on the 3rd of March and wished speedy recovery to the victims. The Swedish Prime Minister announced the decision of Sweden to join the International Solar Alliance. Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Modi stated that Sweden’s expertise and experience in clean and renewable technologies would contribute significantly to the solar alliance and collective efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Both leaders also stressed the need for vaccine equity.