Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Govt terms media Report on NIOS as a report with distorted facts
S. Jaishankar to visit in Bangladesh march 4
President Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2021 10:35:49      انڈین آواز

Regular high level interactions between India, Sweden reflect strong commitment on both sides: Secy (West), MEA

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven held wide ranging discussions today during the India-Sweden Virtual Summit. Briefing media, Secretary (West) External Affairs Ministry Vikas Swarup said this was the fifth interaction between the leaders since 2015. Mr Swarup said, the regular high level interactions between the two countries reflect the strong commitment on both sides for deepening the multi faceted partnership.

During the Summit, both leaders emphasized that the longstanding close relations between India and Sweden are based on the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to work for multilateralism, rules based international order, counter terrorism, peace and security. Mr Swarup said, this partnership is rooted in common values intensifying collaboration in innovation, research and development, clean technologies, trade and investment, and cooperation in meeting global challenges like climate change.

Prime Minister Modi expressed concern at the violent attack in Sweden on the 3rd of March and wished speedy recovery to the victims. The Swedish Prime Minister announced the decision of Sweden to join the International Solar Alliance. Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Modi stated that Sweden’s expertise and experience in clean and renewable technologies would contribute significantly to the solar alliance and collective efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Both leaders also stressed the need for vaccine equity.

SPORTS

Hockey Women: India end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Dusseldorf, 4 March India Women's hockey team  suffered their fourth successive defeat  as they went dow ...

Table Tennis; Mixed luck for India, Sharath wins, Sathiyan bows out of the WTT Contender

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL Harpal Singh Bedi It was day of mixed luck for Indian paddlers as Achanta Sharath ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

