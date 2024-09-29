RBI@90 Inter Institution Cricket Tournament

To mark the 90th year of its establishment, Reserve Bank of India hosted RBI@90 Inter Institutional Cricket Tournament at Jaipur, Rajasthan from September 21-28, 2024. Teams with Indian players having experience of playing at International and National level participated in the tournament. The tournament was played in the twenty over format.

The event commenced with Opening Ceremony and Exhibition Match on September 21, 2024. Finals of the tournament was played on September 28, 2024 between SPJ Cargo and Bank of Baroda at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Finals started with introduction of both the teams and unveiling of trophy of the tournament. Bank of Baroda won the toss and scored 157 runs. SPJ Cargo chased the target to win the tournament.

The matches of the tournament were streamed live on the Reserve Bank of India’s YouTube channel.