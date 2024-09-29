India beat Nepal 4-2 to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

In football, India defeated Nepal 4-2 in a high-octane semi-final of the SAFF Under-17 2024 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. In the final, India will face Bangladesh on the 30th of September.

After a goalless first half, India scored through Rishi Singh, Hemneichung Lunkim, and a double goal by Vishal Yadav. For Nepal, Subash Bam scored their first goal of the match, while an own goal by India’s Mohammed Kaif allowed Nepal to reduce the margin. In the second semifinal of the day, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 8-7 in penalty shootouts.

Moreover, India is a five-time champion of SAFF U17, and in the last edition, they defeated Bangladesh by 2-0 in the final.