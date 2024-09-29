SAI Centre Kargil lift winners trophy at 1st Ladakh Police Taekwondo Tournament

In Ladakh, the 2-day 1st Ladakh Police Taekwondo Tournament, organised by District Police Kargil under the Civic Action Programme in collaboration with the Ladakh Taekwondo Association, concluded today at the Badminton Hall in Baroo, Kargil.

The SAI Centre Kargil lifted the Overall Winners Trophy by securing the highest number of medals, while AITA Kargil was declared the 1st Runner-Up, and Shargole Taekwondo Club took the 2nd Runner-Up Trophy. Over 163 athletes from 13 clubs and schools participated in the event, competing across all age groups.