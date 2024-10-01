UP CM Felicitates Paris Olympians & Paralympians

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today felicitated sportspersons who have brought honour to the country and state in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the felicitation ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the Chief Minister presented prize money of 22 crore and 70 lakh to 14 Olympians and Para Olympians. Praveen Kumar, who won a gold medal in the T64 event at the Paris Paralympic Games, was honoured with a prize money of 6 crore rupees.

Suhas LY and Ajit Singh who won silver medals in the Paralympic Games were given 4 crore rupees each, Priti Pal got 4 crore rupees for winning 2 bronze medals and Simran who won the bronze medal got 1 crore rupees.

Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, members of the hockey team which bagged the bronze medal were honoured with 1 crore rupees each.

Priyanka, Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary and Sakshi were honoured with prize money of 10 lakh rupees each.