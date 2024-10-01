THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

UP CM Felicitates Paris Olympians & Paralympians

Oct 1, 2024

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today felicitated sportspersons who have brought honour to the country and state in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the felicitation ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the Chief Minister presented prize money of 22 crore and 70 lakh to 14 Olympians and Para Olympians. Praveen Kumar, who won a gold medal in the T64 event at the Paris Paralympic Games, was honoured with a prize money of 6 crore rupees.

Suhas LY and Ajit Singh who won silver medals in the Paralympic Games were given 4 crore rupees each, Priti Pal got 4 crore rupees for winning 2 bronze medals and Simran who won the bronze medal got 1 crore rupees.

Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, members of the hockey team which bagged the bronze medal were honoured with  1 crore rupees each.

Priyanka, Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary and Sakshi were honoured with prize money of 10 lakh rupees each.

Related Post

SPORTS

RBI@90 Inter Institution Cricket Tournament

Sep 29, 2024
SPORTS

India beat Nepal 4-2 to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

Sep 28, 2024
SPORTS

SAI Centre Kargil lift winners trophy at 1st Ladakh Police Taekwondo Tournament

Sep 28, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

J&K: Polling concludes peacefully in third & final phase of Assembly Elections

October 1, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Bulldozer action case: Supreme Court reserves verdict, to lay down guidelines for all..

October 1, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian pavilion hosts 29 country’s leading companies at WETEX 2024, Bolstering UAE-India Green Collaboration

October 1, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal declares 3 days of mourning after floods claims hundreds of lives

October 1, 2024