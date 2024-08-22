RBI study: India’s private corporate investment is estimated to surge by 54 per cent

An RBI study has found that India’s private corporate investment is estimated to surge by 54 percent to 2,45,212 crore rupees in 2024-25 from 1,59,221 crore rupees last year. The study also indicates that aggregate capital expenditure (capex) intended by the private corporate sector in 2023–24 increased significantly by about 57 percent over the preceding year.

The investment intentions of private corporations remained buoyant during 2023–24, as reflected in the higher total number of projects as well as the total cost of projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions, with green field projects accounting for the lion’s share of about 89 percent in the total cost of projects financed.

RBI’s monthly State of the Economy bulletin also states that in India, aggregate demand conditions are gathering momentum with a revival in rural consumption on the back of growing incomes. This stimulus to demand is expected to reinvigorate the hitherto subdued participation of the private sector in total investment, which will spur growth.