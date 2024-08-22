EPFO Reports 7.86% Growth in Membership with 19.29 Lakh Net Additions in June

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 19.29 lakh net members in June this year registering a growth of 7.86 percent in comparison to same month of the last year. Ministry of Labour and Employment said that the surge in membership can be attributed to numerous factors, including increased employment opportunities.

The data indicates that around 10.25 lakh new members have enrolled during June this year.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 59.14 per cent of the total new members added in June this year.

The payroll data highlights that approximately 14.15 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure depicts year over year growth of 11.79 per cent compared to June last year.