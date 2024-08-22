FM Sitharaman calls for simple and straight forward IT notices to common man      

A R DAS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called upon the Income Tax Department to make the language of notices sent to assesses simple and straightforward so as not to trigger a sense of fear among taxpayers. Speaking at the function organised to celebrate the 165th year of Income Tax in New Delhi, the Finance Minister also stressed on the need to include explanation of reason behind the notice sent.

The Finance Minister informed that 72 per cent of the taxpayers have shifted to new tax regime from the old regime. She added that as the tax system is faceless, it has earned the confidence of the tax payers . She added that the number of new net addition of the tax payers has gone up and tax net is widening.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that taxpayers are the backbone of economic development of the country. He appealed to all the stakeholders for their collaborative efforts to achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

On the occasion of celebration of 165th year of Income Tax, Finance Minister released a customised My Stamp. Ms Sitharaman and Mr Chaudhary also felicitated the winners in categories including CBDT certificate of meritorious service and CBDT Certificate of Excellence and Winners of All India Slogan Writing Competition.