इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 12:53:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; Projects real GDP growth for current fiscal at 6.5%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Reserve Bank of India has kept the key interest rate unchanged for third time in a row. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. Mr Das said, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent. RBI Governor said, the MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. RBI has revised the CPI inflation target for current fiscal to 5.4 per cent. RBI Governor projected real GDP growth for 2023-24 fiscal at 6.5 percent. 

RBI said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate. The move will provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans. Reserve Bank Governor said, under the framework, to be put in place shortly, the lenders will have to clearly communicate with the borrowers about tenor and EMI. He said, the supervisory reviews undertaken by the Reserve Bank and the feedback and references from members of public have revealed several instances of unreasonable elongation of tenor of floating rate loans by lenders without proper consent and communication to the borrowers. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart