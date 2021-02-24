Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
Rape Survivor, Her Family Get Security After Priyanka Gandhi Dials Rajasthan CM

AMN / JAIPUR / MATHURA

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday provided security to a rape victim and her family after her mother met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

After talking to the woman, Priyanka Gandhi called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following which he sought a report from police about the case and gave necessary directions

Congress leader had stopped mid-speech at a farmers’ meeting here on Tuesday when a rape survivor’s mother in the crowd shouted slogans demanding justice. The woman was from Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power.

The woman’s daughter was allegedly raped in Bharatput in Rajasthan, which borders Uttar Pradesh. She lives with relatives in Mathura and decided to go to the Congress rally when she heard Priyanka Gandhi would come for it.

The Congress leader was on stage, addressing the farmers’ meeting when she was interrupted by the woman’s slogans.

Priyanka Gandhi then spoke to the woman and took her aside. She dialed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the spot and asked him to help the rape survivor.

Mr Gehlot reportedly assured immediate action.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor tweeted on the incident, accusing Priyanka Gandhi of double standards.

“These tears will be seen neither by the media nor Priyanka-ji because this mother’s innocent child was raped in Rajasthan and she had to come to UP for Priyanka Gandhi’s rally. There are maximum rapes in Rajasthan but Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi don’t go there, either to raise issues or give justice,” tweeted Shalabh Mani Tripathi.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has been visiting the state frequently and in recent weeks, has joined farmer protest rallies there.

