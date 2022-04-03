FreeCurrencyRates.com

03 Apr 2022

Ramzan 2022 begins; V.Prez, PM Modi extends greetings, wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness

Today is the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Last evening moon was sighted in many parts of the country.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people and expressed hope that this Ramzan will bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to their lives.

Ramzan is observed to have a greater consciousness of God. Muslims start their fast after completing Sehri in the early morning. Ramzan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and it is one of the five pillars of Islam. During this month, devotees observe fast from dawn to night.

They also do many activities for the atonement of their sins from the Almighty including offering five times prayers, reciting holy Quran, and charity. Devotees donate 2.5 percent of their extra wealth in this holy month as per Islam which is called Zakaat.

Muslims believe Ramzan is the month when the first the verses of Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammed 1400 years ago.

