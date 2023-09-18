Rajya Sabha starts discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years

AMN

The Rajya Sabha has started a discussion on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings. Initiating the discussion, Union Minister and leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said, the dignity of the House will increase only when everyone keeps the interest of the country and public interest paramount. Mr Goyal listed out historic decisions taken by the parliament like abrogation of 370, GST implementation and abolishing the practice of triple talaq.

The Minister said, all the members of the Parliament work together and play an important role in taking the country forward at a faster pace. He said, Parliament is the biggest platform to make democracy alive and strong. Mr Goyal said, the G20 Summit concluded successfully under India’s Presidency, which has left an indelible mark across the world. Leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said, the Indian Constitution is the country’s biggest guide as its constitutional values have been earned after much sacrifice and difficulty.

He said, in the last 75 years, India has transformed and during this journey, several laws were enacted for the welfare of the people. He said, it includes eradication of Zamindari system, untouchability and making provisions of OBC reservation. Mr Kharge said, the constitution has met the aspirations of the people. He also emphasized for giving importance to the employment generation.