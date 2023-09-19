Govt introduces New Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

PM urges members to open doors of opportunities for women on this historic day

By Andalib Akhter from New Parliament House

On the very first day of proceeding in new Parliament House, the government today introduced the modifies Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. the Bill proposed to provide one-third of reservation to women in the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies as well as in Delhi Assembly.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the 128th Amendment Bill named as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023. Introducing the bill, he said it aims at providing 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies. He said, this will enable greater participation of women as public representatives in policy making at State and national levels. Mr Meghwal said, once the bill is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181 from 82.

Earlier, Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, each of his government’s schemes for women empowerment has taken very meaningful steps towards women leadership. Mr Modi said, the world has recognized the women-led development process in the country and the government wants more and more women to join the development process of the country. He said, the purpose of this Bill is to expand the participation of women in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

Observing the growing contributions of women in every sector, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contribution to the nation increases further. He urged the members to open the doors of opportunities for women on this historic day. Mr Modi added that Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen the country’s democracy.

Talking about the New Parliament Building, Prime Minister Modi said that it reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Mr Modi said, this is the first and historic session of the new Parliament building. He said this is the dawn of the Amrit Kaal of independence and the country is moving forward with many achievements, taking new resolutions, and deciding its future in a new building. Mr Modi said, the grandeur of the new Parliament building glorifies modern India and the sweat of the country’s engineers and workers is invested in it.

In his speech, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to keep the high dignity and prestige of the house. He also requested Members to present their views with decency and decorum. The Speaker said, the members should establish a culture of democracy with new ideas and best traditions of discussion and dialogue in the new building.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the introduction of the bill. Our correspondent reports that the old Parliament House has been renamed as Samvidhan Sadan. In the Rajya Sabha, when the house met in the new building at 2:15 PM, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house till 2:47 Pm to interact with floor leaders of different political parties.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned for the day.

“What more can be expected from you, Mr. Prime Minister? This colossal betrayal shatters the hopes of millions of Indian women and girls. The Women’s Reservation Bill is in limbo, tied to the next Census, and the critical delimitation process hinges on the next Census. The Modi government has not yet conducted the 2021 Decadal Census. When will this vital Census finally happen? Today, the bill grabs headlines with nothing but a vague promise for implementation. Another jumla from the master of empty promises” says Rahul Gandhi after the Bill was tabled.