India-Canada Tension: Canada says India likely involved in Khalistani terrorist’s murder, India rejects claims

India expelled a Canadian diplomat today in a retaliation

File photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat, as it is investigating what the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called ‘credible’ allegations, of the possible involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegations, calling them “absurd and motivated”, and a few hours later expelled a senior Canadian diplomat.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his ‘deep concerns’ on the matter while speaking in the legislature. Claiming that he raised those concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘personally and directly’, Trudeau said killing of a Canadian citizen on the country’s soil is an ‘unacceptable violation of our sovereignty’. 

The Indian governement has rejected claims made by the Canadian PM, calling it ‘absurd and motivated’. New Delhi has also urged Canada to take effective and prompt legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.

Britain said on Tuesday it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about “serious allegations” from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

“We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations,” a government spokesperson said.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”

India expelled a Canadian diplomat today in a retaliatory move after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat following Justin Trudeau’s allegation of India’s role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The expelled ‘top diplomat’ has been identified as Canadian intelligence agency chief in India Olivier Sylvestere

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay, was summoned by New Delhi and he was seen leaving the foreign ministry offices after the tense meeting in a video.

In the video, Mr Mackay was seen grimly striding to his car, brushing away mics and avoiding the media.

The history of pro-Khalistan movement in Canada goes back close to 45 years. 

  1.  Immigration of Sikhs into Canada started in the first decade of the 20th century. Soldiers in the British Army passing through British Columbia were attracted by the fertile land they saw. By the 1970s, Sikhs were a visible section of Canadian society.
  2.  There was scant sentiment regarding a Sikh homeland. That changed in the 1970s.

