Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha meets Meghalaya CM, discusses issues of development in Kongthong village

AMN

Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha today met Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and discussed the issues of development in Kongthong village which has been adopted by the MP.

Earlier on Monday, the MP visited the village and inaugurated several developmental programmes. Talking to media persons after the meeting, he stated that Kongthong village is very similar to Srinagar and he would also invite Bollywood to come here and shoot their movies. He also informed that he will take up several road projects as the village needs to be properly connected with good roads.

The MP has now proposed to adopt three more villages which are Mawmang, Mawsohmad and Sder located in East Khasi Hills district. He said that a group of 12 villages can form one cluster and there can be a corporative system in which broom industry and honey can be developed so that actual benefit can go to the villagers. Kongthong village came to the limelight after the MP had adopted this village and now it is also known internationally for its whistling practises.

He further informed that a proposal has been made to the Government of India and also solicit the support of State Government that there is a kind of curiosity knowledge and entertainment about the whistling practices, therefore a laboratory and a museum should be established in Kongthong and all other villages which are claiming that they also practice the same should be attached to it.

